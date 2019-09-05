Family of Burlington man killed in motorcycle crash reveal victims identity: police

Halton police have identified the man who was killed in a Burlington motorcycle crash on Labour Day.

In a release, police say the family of 60-year-old Walter Ritchi would like to thank the witnesses and bystanders who came to victims aid after the collision with an SUV at Plains Road East and Cedarwood Place.

​In a post on Facebook, older brother Paul said, “many tears” were shed as family members sat bedside before Ritchi’s passing on Tuesday afternoon.

“Please pray for the repose of his soul and for the comfort of his family. Thank you,” Paul said.

Collision Reconstruction teams say the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday. They believe a Honda Pilot SUV driven by a 46-year-old Burlington woman attempted to turn left from eastbound Plains Road East onto Cedarwood Place.

Investigators say the vehicle then collided with Ritchi’s Yamaha cruiser motorcycle.

Police have not revealed any charges as they say the investigation is on-going. Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call police 905-825-4747 ext: 5065.

