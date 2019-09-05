Hamilton
September 5, 2019 3:08 pm

Family of Burlington man killed in motorcycle crash reveal victims identity: police

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Halton police say 60-year-old Walter Ritchi was the victim in a Sept. 2 fatal road collision in Burlington.

Paul Ritchi / Facebook
A A

Halton police have identified the man who was killed in a Burlington motorcycle crash on Labour Day.

In a release, police say the family of 60-year-old Walter Ritchi would like to thank the witnesses and bystanders who came to victims aid after the collision with an SUV at Plains Road East and Cedarwood Place.

​In a post on Facebook, older brother Paul said, “many tears” were shed as family members sat bedside before Ritchi’s passing on Tuesday afternoon.

Story continues below

“Please pray for the repose of his soul and for the comfort of his family. Thank you,” Paul said.

READ MORE: Man dies a day after Burlington motorcycle crash from head injuries

Collision Reconstruction teams say the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday. They believe a Honda Pilot SUV driven by a 46-year-old Burlington woman attempted to turn left from eastbound Plains Road East onto Cedarwood Place.

Investigators say the vehicle then collided with Ritchi’s Yamaha cruiser motorcycle.

Police have not revealed any charges as they say the investigation is on-going. Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call police  905-825-4747 ext: 5065.

​​WATCH: Dispatcher remembered as selfless and kind woman who loved to help others

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burlington
Burlington crash
Burlington motorcycle crash
Cedarwood Place
Halton Regional Police
Hamilton
honda pilot suv
Motorcycle Crash
motorcycle SUV crash
paul ritchi
Plains Road East
walter ritchi

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.