Human remains recovered from Lake Erie in Norfolk County

An investigation is underway in Norfolk County after a body was pulled from Lake Erie at Pottahawk Point.

On Monday at 3:22 p.m, Norfolk County OPP say they responded to a 911 call after a family saw what appeared to be human remains in the water.

Officers, including the OPP Marine Unit, located a deceased individual who was brought to shore.

Norfolk OPP say a post mortem examination is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death. Yet police say they do not suspect foul play and are not treating the death as suspicious.

Police say further information will be released when available.

