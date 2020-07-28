Menu

Human remains recovered from Lake Erie in Norfolk County

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 7:23 am
Officers along with the OPP Marine Unit responded to reports of human remains in the waters of Lake Erie on Monday, July 27.
The Canadian Press file

An investigation is underway in Norfolk County after a body was pulled from Lake Erie at Pottahawk Point.

On Monday at 3:22 p.m, Norfolk County OPP say they responded to a 911 call after a family saw what appeared to be human remains in the water.

Officers, including the OPP Marine Unit, located a deceased individual who was brought to shore.

Read more: Kitchener teen killed after being stuck by boat on Conestogo Lake

Norfolk OPP say a post mortem examination is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death. Yet police say they do not suspect foul play and are not treating the death as suspicious.

Police say further information will be released when available.

