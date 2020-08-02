Recipe: Heirloom tomatoes with herbed ricotta

Send this page to someone via email

There was a time when ricotta was reserved for ripple-edged lasagna.

Today, ricotta is one of the most inspired cheeses to make yourself, and is also easy to find at most delis and gourmet markets.

An heirloom tomato is considered such if its seeds are passed down through generations because of special characteristics. They are worth seeking out in farmers markets where they are in abundance.

Don’t be discouraged by blemishes and radical shapes — it is to be expected from honestly-grown organic heirlooms.

Ingredients

2 pounds heirloom tomatoes of mixed varietals

2/3 cup pine nuts, toasted

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

Fleur de sel

Fresh ground pepper to taste

For herbed ricotta

2 cups natural fresh ricotta

1/3 cup fresh chopped parsley

1/3 cup fresh chopped basil

1/3 cup fresh chopped tarragon

1/3 cup fresh chopped mint

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses

Method

In a 3 cup bowl, mix together the cheese, parsley, basil, tarragon, mint, zest and molasses. Stir well to combine. Cover and chill until ready to use. To serve, slice the tomatoes, and lay them on a round platter. Mix together the lemon juice and olive oil, drizzle evenly over the tomatoes and sprinkle with the toasted pine nuts. Using a soup spoon, randomly scatter spoonfuls of the prepared ricotta all over the dish. Finish with a good grinding of fresh pepper and serve.

Serves 6

