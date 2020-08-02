Brampton, Ont., resident dies after being pulled from Lake Huron in Grand Bend: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The OPP say a 42-year-old has died after police responded to a possible drowning late Saturday morning.

Police say at around 11:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a possible drowning in Lake Huron off the main beach in Grand Bend.

Lifeguards pulled a 42-year-old Brampton resident from the water and they were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The name of the deceased has yet to be released.

— More to come

Story continues below advertisement