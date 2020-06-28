Body of London Ont. woman found in river in Grand Bend: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP in Lambton County say a woman from London Ont., has died after reportedly falling into a river.

Police say they attended to River Road in Grand Bend, Ont., Saturday morning around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a sudden death.

Once they arrived, police say they were told someone had fallen into the river and had not resurfaced.

The Lambton OPP Marine Unit and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre helped with the search.

The deceased was located several hours later in the water and was taken to the local hospital where they were pronounced dead, police say.

They’ve been identified has Michelle Mahood, 51, of London.

No foul play is suspected.

