London woman dead in possible drowning near Grand Bend: OPP
Huron County OPP say a London woman has died in a possible drowning in the Grand Bend area over the Civic Holiday long weekend.
Officers say they responded to reports of a possible drowning in Lake Huron at a home on Bluewater Highway at around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Police say a woman’s body was then found and pulled from the water. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has since been identified as Joyce Thomas, 36, of London.
A post-mortem examination took place Monday, but police have not confirmed whether the cause of death was drowning.
