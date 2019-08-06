Canada
August 6, 2019 10:25 am
Updated: August 6, 2019 10:28 am

London woman dead in possible drowning near Grand Bend: OPP

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Huron County police are investigating a possible drowning in the Grand Bend area.

Huron County OPP say a London woman has died in a possible drowning in the Grand Bend area over the Civic Holiday long weekend.

Officers say they responded to reports of a possible drowning in Lake Huron at a home on Bluewater Highway at around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a woman’s body was then found and pulled from the water. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has since been identified as Joyce Thomas, 36, of London.

A post-mortem examination took place Monday, but police have not confirmed whether the cause of death was drowning.

