OPP investigating sudden death in Grand Bend, Ont.

OPP in Lambton Shores, Ont., say police, medical services and fire crews attended to River Road in the town of Grand Bend in relation to a sudden death.

Police say they were notified Saturday morning at around 1:30 a.m.

OPP West Region Forensic Identification Services and Lambton County Crime Unit are assisting with the investigation.

Few details are known at this time.

Police are asking anyone with further information to call the Lambton County Crime Unit at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122.

More to come.

