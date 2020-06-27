Menu

Canada

OPP investigating sudden death in Grand Bend, Ont.

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted June 27, 2020 1:52 pm
Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OPP in Lambton Shores, Ont., say police, medical services and fire crews attended to River Road in the town of Grand Bend in relation to a sudden death.

Police say they were notified Saturday morning at around 1:30 a.m.

OPP West Region Forensic Identification Services and Lambton County Crime Unit are assisting with the investigation.

Read more: Police in London, Ont., seize $130,000 in drugs and cash, loaded gun in east-end search

Few details are known at this time.

Police are asking anyone with further information to call the Lambton County Crime Unit at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122.

More to come. 

