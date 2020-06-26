Menu

Crime

Police in London, Ont., seize $130,000 in drugs and cash, loaded gun in east-end search

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 4:57 pm
Several items were seized after a home in the 1700 block of Dundas Street, as well as a car, were searched in London, Ont., on June 25, 2020.
Several items were seized after a home in the 1700 block of Dundas Street, as well as a car, were searched in London, Ont., on June 25, 2020. London police

Three people are facing several charges after a home was searched in the east end of London, Ont., police say.

A home in the 1700 block of Dundas Street as well as a car were searched on Thursday, police said, and several items were seized, including a gun and ammunition.

Other items collected were 160 grams of fentanyl valued at $80,000, around $50,000 in cash, six cellphones, and two digital scales.

A 30-year-old from Toronto and two Londoners aged 34 and 27 are facing numerous drug and weapons-related charges.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto resident and the 34-year-old from London are in custody, while the 27-year-old from London has been released, pending court appearances.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

