Central Elgin, Ont., resident charged with attempted murder after reported stabbing: OPP

OPP in Central Elgin say a 32-year-old resident has been arrested and charged after a person was reportedly stabbed Thursday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a Sparta Line, Central Elgin residence around 3 p.m. Thursday regarding a report of a stabbing.

The 32-year-old was arrested at the scene and a 56-year-old Central Elgin resident was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Officials say as of Friday morning, the victim is listed in serious but stable condition.

Police believe the accused and victim were known to each other.

The 32-year-old, whose identity has not been released by OPP, has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

They remain in police custody pending a show cause bailing hearing, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.