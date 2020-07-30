B.C. teachers’ union asks to delay start of school year to address COVID-19 concerns

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Teachers’ Federation is asking the provincial government to push back the start of the school year and address numerous concerns and allow for proper training under the new return-to-class model amid COVID-19.

A Sept. 8 return, after the Labour Day statutory holiday, does not give teachers enough time to understand how to operate in the cohort system and could put the health and safety of teachers and students at risk, president Teri Mooring said Thursday.

2:50 B.C. government announces ‘learning groups’ for back to school in September B.C. government announces ‘learning groups’ for back to school in September

“We have a concern about a return after a long weekend, when long weekends are notoriously risky times for the transmission of the virus,” Mooring said.

“We think there is a multitude of reasons why the school year start should be pushed back so that families and teachers can feel very confident.”

5:33 BCTF raises concern about the government’s plan to restart schools BCTF raises concern about the government’s plan to restart schools

The province released a new plan on Wednesday that calls for a nearly full return to school for all students from kindergarten to Grade 12. They will be put in cohorts of 60 kids in elementary and middle schools and cohorts of 120 in high schools.

The cohorts will include teachers and staff and will each other’s primary social interactions during class, library, gym and recess.

When school begins, Mooring said, the districts must work directly with teachers around what the classroom looks like and how to accommodate COVID-19 changes.

“This is brand new. A lot of unexpected things will come up and a lot of things will need to be solved,” Mooring said.

“Right now, it is hard to determine how much time will be needed.”

The province has committed to bringing back a working group, which will include the union, to address the concerns.

Education Minister Rob Fleming said the province is prepared to consider a delay, but continues to aim for Sept. 8.

“We are going to discuss a lot of things at the working group level. We are committed to a collaborative approach,” he said.