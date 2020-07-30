Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Ontario government set to announce back-to-school plans in September

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2020 6:08 am
Health experts, SickKids hospital release guidelines for returning to Ontario schools
WATCH ABOVE: Health experts, SickKids hospital release guidelines for returning to Ontario schools.

TORONTO — The Ontario government is due to announce plans for reopening schools in September later today.

The announcement comes just six weeks before back-to-school season and a week before the province’s 72 school boards were initially asked to outline their plans for the academic year.

The province had previously asked school boards to prepare for three scenarios come September: regular in-class instruction with physical-distancing measures in place, full-time remote learning, and a hybrid model blending both approaches.

Read more: 3 reopening plans for Ontario schools being considered, some online learning expected to continue

Education Minister Stephen Lecce initially expressed a preference for the hybrid model, which would see no more than 15 students in class attending on alternating days or weeks.

Trending Stories

More recently, he expressed a preference for full-time, in-class learning.

Story continues below advertisement

Government opposition critics, school boards and unions alike have said that if classes are to resume full time, the province will have to significantly increase spending on education so that staff and students can be kept safe from COVID-19.

Eastern Ontario school board wants students return full-time
Eastern Ontario school board wants students return full-time
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ontario governmentBack to SchoolOntario EducationStephen Lecceontario studentsBack To School Plansontario children back to school
Flyers
More weekly flyers