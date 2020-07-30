Coronavirus: Ontario schools to reopen in fall with safety procedures like masks, cohorts
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday how the reopening of schools will take place in September for the province, stating that it will occur five days a week with multiple safety procedures in place. This will include Grade 4 to 12 students being required to wear non-medical or cloth masks while in school and encouraging those in Grade 3 and younger to wear masks in common spaces. The first day of school is Sept. 8, Ford said.