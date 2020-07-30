Coronavirus: Lecce explains why cohorts not in place for elementary schools
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce on Thursday said that physical distancing measures of at least one metre will been in place for when schools return in “conjunction” with mask wearing and hand hygiene. Asked why cohorts would not take place in elementary schools, Lecce said health advice received says there is a higher risk among students in high school, but added mandatory mask policies in elementary school will help in protecting those in schools safe.