Coronavirus: Ontario health official explains why mandatory testing not being used for teachers

Ontario’s deputy chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe responded to questioning about why mandatory testing for teachers would not take place when schools reopen, saying testing is only one component of preventing outbreaks and doing daily testing could “complicate the picture.” She said, however, if they have even a suspect case in a school, all contacts would be tested regardless of if they’re symptomatic or not. Yaffe also spoke about students being in cohorts, stating that Ontario has flattened the curve and it is “not healthy” for children to remain at home and need to return for the physical and mental well-being.