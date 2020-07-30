Coronavirus: Ford says teachers have right not to go back to classroom, but encourages return
Ontario Premier Doug Ford commended teachers on Thursday for how they’ve adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic and said they have the right to not go back to the classroom when schools reopen due to health concerns, but said they “need the teachers to come to class when possible.” Education Minister Stephen Lecce added that they would respect the decision of the teacher, but say there is an expectation that they can teach online.