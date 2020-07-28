Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman suffers life-threatening injury after verbal altercation escalates to stabbing: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 28, 2020 1:03 pm
According to police, the two women were arguing when one pulled out a folding knife and stabbed the other at around 5 p.m. Monday.
According to police, the two women were arguing when one pulled out a folding knife and stabbed the other at around 5 p.m. Monday. Global News

London police say a 26-year-old woman is facing a charge of aggravated assault after a 23-year-old woman was seriously injured in a daylight stabbing on Elizabeth Street, just north of Dundas Street.

According to police, the two women were arguing when one pulled out a folding knife and stabbed the other at around 5 p.m. Monday.

Read more: London, Ont., man facing charges after 2 people stabbed, police say

Citizens in the area tried to help the victim and a nearby police officer was flagged down by bystanders, police say.

Trending Stories

The officer applied a police-issued tourniquet on the victim to slow bleeding and paramedics transported the woman to hospital with a life-threatening injury. Police say she remains in hospital but is now listed in “fair condition.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Woman in serious condition after east-end Toronto stabbing

The suspect, meanwhile, was reportedly found hiding in some bushes about 20 minutes after the incident. When officers found her she tried to flee on a bicycle but was stopped by an officer and arrested, police say.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StabbingLondon PoliceDundas Streeteast londonOLd East VillageStab WoundElizabeth Streetdaylight stabbingflee on bicyclefolding knifelife-threatening injury
Flyers
More weekly flyers