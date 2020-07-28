Woman suffers life-threatening injury after verbal altercation escalates to stabbing: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say a 26-year-old woman is facing a charge of aggravated assault after a 23-year-old woman was seriously injured in a daylight stabbing on Elizabeth Street, just north of Dundas Street.

According to police, the two women were arguing when one pulled out a folding knife and stabbed the other at around 5 p.m. Monday.

Citizens in the area tried to help the victim and a nearby police officer was flagged down by bystanders, police say.

The officer applied a police-issued tourniquet on the victim to slow bleeding and paramedics transported the woman to hospital with a life-threatening injury. Police say she remains in hospital but is now listed in “fair condition.”

The suspect, meanwhile, was reportedly found hiding in some bushes about 20 minutes after the incident. When officers found her she tried to flee on a bicycle but was stopped by an officer and arrested, police say.