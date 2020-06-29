Menu

Canada

London, Ont., man facing charges after 2 people stabbed: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 1:50 pm
According to London police, on Saturday just before 8 p.m., two adult victims and a suspect were together at a residence on Waterloo Street.
Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

A London man is in custody following a stabbing incident over the weekend.

According to London police, on Saturday just before 8 p.m., two adult victims and a suspect were together at a residence on Waterloo Street.

Following an argument, police say the suspect stabbed one of the men. An argument then started between the suspect and the second man before police say the second man was assaulted and also stabbed.

Police say the suspect then fled the home and was arrested by police a short distance away.

A 35-year-old London man is charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and failing to comply with a release order.

One of the victims sustained minor injuries, while the other sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by paramedic services.

Police say the accused and the victims were known to each other.

The 35-year-old is scheduled to appear in London court Monday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

