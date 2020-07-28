Menu

Crime

RCMP releases name of man killed in Waasis, N.B.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 10:47 am
Stelsone via Getty Images

The RCMP is releasing the name of a man killed in Waasis, N.B., as it continues investigating his death.

Police identified the 29-year-old man as Nicholas Charles Astorino. Police said they are releasing the victim’s name to help further the investigation.

READ MORE: Death of 29-year-old man in Waasis, N.B. investigated as homicide: RCMP

On July 22, shortly after 2:15 a.m., police responded to a home invasion. Police discovered the body of the 29-year-old and an autopsy was conducted.

The RCMP said the cause of death is not being released yet as the investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Police find body of 29-year-old after home invasion report in Waasis, N.B.

Major Crime Unit officers would like to speak with anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity on Route 655 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on July 22. 

