Police find body of 29-year-old after home invasion report in Waasis, N.B.

Oromocto RCMP found the body of a 29-year-old male after responding to a report of a home invasion at 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Cst. Isabelle Beaulieu says investigators believe more than one person entered the residence, but the perpetrators were gone when police arrived on scene.

Beaulieu says the 29-year-old man was found inside the home, and the circumstances of his death are considered suspicious.

Police are still searching for suspects, and investigating the potential homicide, she says.

Beaulieu also says police believe the home invasion and suspicious death are connected, and that this is not a random incident.

RCMP asks anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the crime to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

