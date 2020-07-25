Menu

Crime

Death of 29-year-old man in Waasis, N.B. investigated as homicide: RCMP

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 25, 2020 2:21 pm
The New Brunswick RCMP said it’s investigating the death of a 29-year-old man as a homicide.

Police said they responded to a report of a home invasion at a residence on Route 655 in Waasis, N.B., on July 22, shortly after 2:15 a.m.

When police arrived on scene, they discovered the body of a 29-year-old man.

An autopsy was conducted, but police said the name of the victim and the cause of death are not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

“Police believe this was an isolated incident and continue to work diligently to determine what happened and who is responsible,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area, is asked to contact N.B. RCMP.

