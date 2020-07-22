Search for man accused of stabbing officer, police dog in Bridgewater, N.S., enters second day

Send this page to someone via email

The search for the man accused of stabbing a police officer and a police dog in Bridgewater, N.S., has entered its second day.

RCMP announced on Tuesday evening that they were evacuating homes as their search for Tobias Charles Doucette continued overnight.

The Mounties have warned that Doucette could be armed with a knife. A police dog was stabbed as officers were attempting to apprehend their suspect.

RCMP are now leading the investigation after Doucette was last spotted in the Conquerall Bank area of Lunenburg County

Doucette was charged with attempted murder and assault on Tuesday and a warrant has been issued for his arrest at the Bridgewater Justice Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident began at approximately 11 p.m. on Monday when Bridgewater police say officers responded to a domestic violence complaint at the Bridgewater Hotel on High Street in Bridgewater, a town 104 kilometres southwest of Halifax.

Once inside, the man allegedly attacked police with an “edged weapon,” striking an officer in the neck.

An undated photo of Tobias Charles Doucette, who police say stabbed a police officer on July 20,2020. Bridgewater Police Force/HO

The man immediately fled the area on foot, according to police.

A woman, whom police have identified as Doucette’s common-law partner, received minor injuries before officers arrived. She was treated and released from hospital, police say.

The officer who was stabbed at the Bridgewater hotel has been identified as Sgt. Matt Bennett. Police say he is recovering in hospital following successful surgery Tuesday.

READ MORE: No injuries reported after shots fired in North Preston

Story continues below advertisement

Doucette is described six feet two inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes and is wearing black shorts but no shirt or shoes.

A Department of Natural Resources helicopter and a police service dog are assisting in the search.