Nova Scotia RCMP say someone inside a vehicle fired several shots at four men standing in a Cain Street yard on Sunday in North Preston, N.S.

No one was injured, according to a news release.

Police say that after the shots were fired, the suspect drove away in a white car.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

