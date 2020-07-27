NHL COVID-19 testing not expected to delay lab work for Albertans, Dynalife CEO says

Send this page to someone via email

Medical laboratory Dynalife will be doing COVID-19 testing on NHL players and support staff during the playoffs but the CEO says lab work for Albertans should not be affected.

CEO Jason Pincock said the company has a dedicated team for NHL-related testing; coaches and players will be tested daily for the virus.

“We brought in additional staff to do the swabbing of the players. We brought in additional scientific staff to support the testing,” he told Global News on Monday.

Pincock said all sites are still operating as normal and lab work for Albertans will not be delayed as a result of the NHL testing.

“The two have absolutely nothing to do with one another so there really should be no impact whatsoever on that,” he said. Tweet This

On Monday, the NHL reported that no player tested positive for COVID-19 over the final week of training camps.

The league said, in a release, that 4,256 tests were administered to more than 800 players during the seven-day period from July 18-25.

All 24 teams entered the secure zones in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto on Sunday to start Phase 4 of the plan.

-with files from the Canadian Press