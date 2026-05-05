Veteran CFL receiver Daniels announces retirement

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TORONTO – DaVaris Daniels has called it a career.

The veteran CFL receiver announced his retirement Tuesday night via social media. The 33-year-old native of Vernon Hills, Ill., played nine seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2016-18), Edmonton Elks (2019) and Toronto Argonauts (2021-25), winning three Grey Cups.

“I have felt the highest this game has to offer and I have felt what it’s like to lose it all,” Daniels wrote “But through every setback I found perseverance. I found gratitude.

“Nothing in life is ever promised. And through my faith I can see clearly now that God was preparing me for what was about to come. Things may not always happen when or the way you want them to — but he is always right and he is always right on time. I came out the other side grateful. Grateful to be on a team. Grateful to compete. Grateful for every single day I got to play this game.”

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The six-foot, 203-pound DaVaris Daniels didn’t divulge what might lie ahead for him.

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“As one chapter closes I step into what’s next carrying everything this game gave me — character, perspective, resilience and a gratitude for life that I never could have found any other way,” he said.

Before coming to the CFL, Daniels spent time in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots in 2015.

Daniels came by his football acumen honestly. His father Phillip Daniels, was a defensive end in the NFL for 15 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (1996-1999), Chicago Bears (2000-2003) and Washington Redskins (2004-10).

After retiring as a player, the elder Daniels spent time in Washington’s front office before getting into coaching. He earned a Super Bowl ring in 2018 as an assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles and was the defensive line coach last season with the Grey Cup-champion Saskatchewan Roughriders.

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He’s currently in the same role with the Ottawa Redblacks.

The former Notre Dame star appeared in 125 career regular-season games, registering 444 catches for 6,609 yards and 43 touchdowns. Daniels best CFL season was in 2022 with Toronto when he had a career-best 61 catches.

The following season, Daniels recorded his only 1,000-yard receiving campaign (1,009).

Daniels was the CFL’s top rookie in 2016 while with Calgary. His Grey Cup wins came with the Stampeders (2018) and Toronto (2022, 2024).

“To the city of Calgary — you brought me back to life when I needed it most and I will never forget that,” he said. “To the city of Toronto — thank you for embracing me and making me feel at home.

“To my teammates, my family and every single fan who rode with me through this journey — I felt every bit of your support and I am deeply grateful. And above all, thank you to God for never letting me quit.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2026.