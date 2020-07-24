Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sports

NHL reveals details for Edmonton, Toronto hub city bubbles, in-game presentation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Plans in the works for downtown Edmonton fan viewing parties during NHL playoffs
WATCH ABOVE: Plans are in the works for fans to gather in downtown Edmonton once NHL playoffs begin. But as Julia Wong reports, there are concerns about what that will look like and the impact that will have on public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NHL has unveiled details for hub cities and in-game presentation as it approaches its restart next month in Edmonton and Toronto.

In a video released by the league, the NHL reveals its plan for health and safety, along with information about television broadcasts and player amenities during a period in which no fans will be allowed in the arenas.

Read more: NHL, players’ association announce Toronto and Edmonton as hub cities amid coronavirus

NHL personnel in the bubbles are to be separated from the general public during the pandemic under an agreement reached with the federal government.

The NHL says it will use DynaLIFE Medical Labs in Edmonton and LifeLabs in Toronto for daily COVID-19 testing.

Each bubble has 14 restaurants for players and staff and there is a concierge service for players to get delivery.

Read more: Being a hub city may not bring big financial boost to Edmonton: sports economist

BMO Field in Toronto — normally the home of Toronto FC of the MLS and the CFL’s Argonauts — is part of the bubble, serving as an outdoor recreation facility.

Four-time Grammy winner Michael Buble will perform the national anthems for the Aug. 1 opening day games.

Alberta restaurants expected to maintain COVID-19 measures during NHL playoffs: Hinshaw
Alberta restaurants expected to maintain COVID-19 measures during NHL playoffs: Hinshaw

Video game company EA Sports will provide crowd noise and the NHL plans to use individual teams’ goal horns and chants to add to the atmosphere.

