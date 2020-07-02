Ice at Edmonton’s Terwillegar rec centre is part of Oilers NHL hub city bid

Send this page to someone via email

It is expected that Edmonton and Toronto will be named NHL hub cities within the next few days.

“If we are chosen, I truly believe it is Edmontonians who earned this win,” Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said.

While no confirmation has been given by the NHL, the Oilers have confirmed to Global News that if Edmonton is selected, the Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre along with the downtown community arena and Rogers Place would be used in a hub city playoff scenario. Players would be bused to and from the rinks.

“What we do know is that Terwillegar is a preferred location because of what it can offer in terms of four continuous pads, but we haven’t ironed out the details,” interim city manager Adam Laughlin said.

2:18 The NHL’s goal to keep COVID-19 off the ice The NHL’s goal to keep COVID-19 off the ice

With a lot still up in the air, those who use the ice on a daily basis are preparing for a change in their routine.

“I would hope and anticipate that they would come up with a really good formula and balance to accommodate everyone because, ultimately, it’s our city and we want to welcome NHL teams but we also want to make sure our children, our youth and our citizens are taken care of,” Steve Serdachny, owner of Serdachny Powerskating & Hockey, said.

Former Oiler Andrew Cogliano is excited about the idea of the NHL in Edmonton.

“I think now players will now see the weather, and Edmonton like a lot of Canadian cities are beautiful places to be in the summer,” Cogliano said.

The NHL is hoping to start training camp ahead of the playoffs by July 10.

