Sports

2 NHL players tested positive over first week of training camps: league

By Staff The Canadian Press
The NHL logo is seen on a goal at a Nashville Predators practice rink in Nashville, Tenn. on Sept. 17, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark Humphrey.
The NHL logo is seen on a goal at a Nashville Predators practice rink in Nashville, Tenn. on Sept. 17, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark Humphrey. AP/Mark Humphrey

The NHL says two players tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of training camps.

The league said in a release Monday that 2,618 tests were completed on more than 800 players.

Read more: Hextall on Hockey: buying into the NHL’s pandemic plans

The two players that tested positive are currently in self-isolation.

Training camps opened July 13 to kick off Phase 3 of the league’s return to play plan.

Day 1 of Edmonton Oilers training camp
Day 1 of Edmonton Oilers training camp

The NHL is scheduled enter Phase 4 on Aug. 1 when teams return to play in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto.

The league said 30 players tested positive for COVID-19 in testing during Phase 2 of the plan, with another 13 testing positive outside of the league’s protocol.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers defenceman Caleb Jones has recovered from COVID-19

Phase 2, which ran from June 8 to July 12, allowed players to train in small groups at their teams’ facilities.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
