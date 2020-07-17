Edmonton Oilers defenceman Caleb Jones has recovered from COVID-19

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Caleb Jones confirmed on Friday that he has recovered from COVID-19.

“A couple of weeks ago, I came in Edmonton actually early and I was going to do my seven-day isolation. I had a positive test for COVID,” said Jones. “I was asymptomatic. I did my two week isolation, kind of stayed away from everyone. My first day back at the rink was actually Monday, the start of training camp.”

Jones had been skating in Dallas for about a month before coming to Edmonton. He had to isolate after his positive test and try to stay in shape for the start of camp.

“I had a bike where I was and some dumbbells. I tried to my best to stay active and stay fit. I knew camp was starting this week so I was trying to stay in as best shape as possible,” Jones explained.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s tough when you go 14 days off the ice, so that’s kind of why I took Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday to hammer it hard by myself away from the group. I was feeling good. Today I had the green light to go on the ice for real practice. I felt really good today.”

Monday through Wednesday, Jones skated with a small group of teammates after the main practice. On Friday, he joined the larger group.

“Some people get really affected by it and it can be deadly. Other people would never know they had it,” said Jones. “If I’d never gotten tested, I would have never realized I had it.”

Head coach Dave Tippett credited Oilers head athletic therapist T.D. Forss and his staff with keeping players informed about COVID-19.

“Players come in, they know exactly what the protocols are. Everybody has followed them to a tee,” said Tippett. “Players have come to understand this is the way we have to do things. I haven’t heard any grumbling about anything.”

1:07 Day 1 of Edmonton Oilers training camp Day 1 of Edmonton Oilers training camp

As part of the NHL’s Return to Play plan, a team is not allowed to disclose player injury or illness information. Instead, players absent from practice have been labeled “unfit to participate.” Jones is the only Oiler to have been positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Tippett said he’s not sure if Jones will take part in Saturday’s scrimmage.