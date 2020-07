Edmonton Oilers honour Colby Cave prior to first practice returning to play

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers returned to the ice Monday, but not before taking time to remember and pay tribute to teammate Colby Cave, who died in April after suffering a brain bleed.

“It’s the first time we’ve all been together in a big group since Colby passed. Obviously those emotions are still fresh,” team captain Connor McDavid told reporters on a Zoom call after practice at Rogers Place.

“It makes it even more real now that we’re all together and he’s not able to join us. Tweet This

“He’s obviously going to be in our thoughts and in our hearts as we go forward.”

Read more: Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave dead at 25

Cave, from Battleford, Sask., died April 11 in a Toronto hospital while in a medically induced coma following surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain.

Story continues below advertisement

He played 67 career NHL games for the Boston Bruins and the Edmonton Oilers. The centre was called up for 11 games by the Oilers last season.

When the Oilers skated out before for their first official return to play practice, the scoreboard above centre ice displayed a picture of Cave in his orange Oiler uniform high-fiving fans beside the message “We Skate for Colby.”

Day 1 of Edmonton Oilers training camp at Rogers Place Monday, July 13, 2020. Dave Carels, Global News

Head coach Dave Tippett said the team held a meeting about Cave’s death prior to practice.

“Colby was an unbelievable young man, great teammate. Obviously a friend to everybody in our locker room,” said Tippett.

“He would be with us today if he hadn’t passed. He planned to be with our group (for the upcoming Stanley Cup tournament).

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s with us in spirit.”

Read more: Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid praying for Colby Cave after emergency brain surgery

The COVID-19 virus kept Cave’s wife, Emily, from his bedside and continues to cast a long shadow over the NHL as it prepares to finish the season with 24 teams playing in isolation in two hub cities: Edmonton and Toronto.

Players are allowed to opt out without sanction. Oiler defenceman Mike Green has already announced he will sit out, citing personal family health reasons.

Asked about it, Tippett said, “(The decision) didn’t catch me off guard.

“(Green) was really struggling with the decision, but he decided that for personal reasons with his family it was the best situation for him, and you have to respect that.

“This is unprecedented times. You’ve got to allow for flexibility.”

The first day of camp saw Ryan Nugent-Hopkins playing on a wing with Connor McDavid and Zack Kassian.

The Oilers open the best-of-five qualifying round Aug. 1 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks.

Story continues below advertisement

Their fortunes will rise or fall with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who was crowned the regular season scoring champ after the season was suspended March 12, around the 70-game mark.

2:07 NHL returning to play in Toronto and Edmonton NHL returning to play in Toronto and Edmonton

Nugent-Hopkins said while on hiatus he used some weights from his brother, did some roller blading and then began skating once the smaller rinks opened up in British Columbia.

The tournament will be a whirlwind, sometimes with three games a day in each of the hub cities with no fans cheering them on.

Nugent-Hopkins said there won’t be any home ice advantage.

“We know it’s going to be intense,” he said.

“There’s going to be a lot of energy. Without the fans we’ll have to find ways to create our own energy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kassian said the practices are critical because there is very little runway before the games resume.

“There’s no team that’s ahead of any other team in this thing. Whoever comes in and whoever competes the hardest, whoever gets off on the right foot is going to have the most success, especially in these best-of-five series,” he said.