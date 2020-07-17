Damage to Rogers Place shouldn’t change Edmonton’s NHL hub city plans: Iveson, OEG

Send this page to someone via email

Crews have begun repairing the damage at Rogers Place, one day after video posted to social media showed flooding in the downtown arena.

The storm brought heavy rain, winds and hail and a statement from the Oilers Entertainment Group, the tenant of the arena, said the combination caused pressure on the facility’s drainage system, causing two pipe couplings to fail.

The couplings were located in the terminus of Ford Hall at the entrance from 104 Street and on the Mezzanine Level corridor on the southwest side of the building.

“The water damage is restricted to those two areas of the building, with the terminus experiencing more significant water damage,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:31 Rogers Place damaged during Edmonton thunderstorm Rogers Place damaged during Edmonton thunderstorm

The damage occurred Thursday night when a major storm blew through the Edmonton area. According to Global News meteorologist Jesse Beyer, downtown Edmonton recieved more than 40 mm of rain in just a few hours.

A big dump of water in a short time for Edmonton Thursday night. Nearly 50mm fell in downtown Edmonton. Many areas of the city picked up 25-30mm. This is what lead to the isolated flooding. (Numbers from https://t.co/YgG9G3qsHY) #yeg #yegwx #abstorm pic.twitter.com/9UF8mZCxwD — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) July 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The building is owned by the City of Edmonton and on Friday, Mayor Don Iveson said the OEG had been openly communicating with the city on the state of the arena.

“They’re taking the right steps. The city officials are asking the right questions,” Iveson said. We’re in the building management business as well with 900 of our own buildings that we directly maintain so we have some expertise in this area.

“I’m confident the city is asking the right questions about this asset and that the tenant, that is Oilers Entertainment Group, is following their responsibilities and that there’s open and clear communication between the two.” Tweet This

Rogers Place on July 17, 2020, one day after a major thunderstorm passed through the Edmonton region and flooded parts of the downtown arena. Nicole Stillger/Global News

As the tenant, Iveson said the OEG is responsible for carrying insurance and claiming damages and dealing with the costs of an event like this, as well as the maintenance and repair of the building.

Story continues below advertisement

“My understanding is that they have completed a preliminary assessment of the building and that the damage is cosmetic and is sort of to the roof’s surface as opposed to any structural damage to the building,” Iveson said.

“The preliminary assessment looks very promising.”

Crews have begun work on the affected areas & we do not foresee any significant delays or barriers to either #Oilers training camp or preparations & activities related to our hosting as @NHL hub city for the 2020 #StanleyCup Playoffs. — Rogers Place (@RogersPlace) July 17, 2020

Both parties said the damage caused shouldn’t have any effect on Edmonton’s NHL hub city status.

Story continues below advertisement

“Crews have begun work on the affected areas and we do not foresee any significant delays or barriers to either the Edmonton Oilers Training Camp or preparations and activities related to our hosting as the NHL Hub City for the 2020 NHL Playoffs,” the OEG said.

“We have been in constant communication with the NHL and have their full support and collaboration as we work through this process.”

1:48 Damage caused as thunderstorms hit parts of Alberta Damage caused as thunderstorms hit parts of Alberta

According to Iveson, if that changes, the OEG would be responsible to tell the city and the NHL that the facility cannot host the tournament.

The storm also caused minor wind damage to the parapet flashing on the roof of Rogers Place.

This isn’t the first time roof repairs have needed to be performed on the area that opened in September 2016. In March 2017, crews had to replace nine exhaust fans on the roof due to “component failures” in the mechanical system.

Story continues below advertisement