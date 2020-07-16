Edmonton’s Rogers Place damaged by ‘significant storm’

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton arena where a large number of NHL games will be played when the season resumes was damaged by a summer storm that moved into the city late Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: NHL hubs in Edmonton, Toronto offer morale boost but no economic benefit: experts

“A significant storm came through Edmonton earlier this evening,” The Oilers Entertainment Group said in a statement issued Thursday evening. “As a result, Rogers Place has suffered some water damage to the terminus of Ford Hall, along with some smaller leaks in other parts of the building.

“We are assessing the damage and at this time are confident that it will not hamper our planning and preparation and we will be ready to host the return of NHL hockey as [a] hub city.”

Edmonton’s Rogers Place was damaged by a summer storm that moved into the city late Thursday afternoon. Sarah Komadina/ Global News

Heavy rain started to fall in Edmonton on Thursday afternoon and flooded at least one underpass on Whitemud Drive, a busy freeway in the city.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Tornado watch issued near Edmonton as severe thunderstorms sweep across Alberta

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for various parts of central Alberta on Thursday, including for Alberta’s capital. A tornado watch was even issued by Environment Canada for some areas south of the city. The watch was still in effect shortly before 7 p.m.

More to come…

Edmonton’s Rogers Place was damaged by a summer storm that moved into the city late Thursday afternoon. Sarah Komadina/ Global News