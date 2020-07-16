Menu

Weather

Severe thunderstorm watches issued for Calgary, much of central, southern Alberta

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 1:45 pm
Storm clouds over Calgary on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Storm clouds over Calgary on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Tiffany Lizée / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a series of severe thunderstorm watches for a large section of central and southern Alberta, including Calgary.

The national weather agency issued the watches just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, saying conditions were favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

Read more: Calgary councillor calling for funding for homeowners for hail-resistant materials

“Thunderstorms will develop along the foothills this afternoon and evening and will move eastward,” the warning stated. “Some of these thunderstorms may become severe.”

Environment Canada said it expected to further expand the area covered by the watches on Thursday afternoon.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and/or torrential rainfall.

Read more: Northeast Calgary residents warned of fly-by-night contractors in wake of devastating hailstorm

Areas covered by the watch included Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre, Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan, Drayton Valley, Devon, Rimbey, Pigeon Lake, Drumheller, Three Hills, Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin, Tofield, Okotoks, High River, Claresholm, Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail, Stettler, Rocky Mountain House and Caroline.

To report severe weather in your area, you can email ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet using the hashtag #ABStorm.

