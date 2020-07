Send this page to someone via email

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have ratified the return-to-play plan and a four-year extension to the collective bargaining agreement, paving the way for the league to resume its pandemic-hit season in Canada.

Edmonton and Toronto also were officially unveiled as hub cities as part of the 24-team blueprint to resume the 2019-20 campaign halted March 12 because of COVID-19.

More coming.

