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Sports

ANALYSIS: Start debate on Winnipeg Jets’ pick at 8 in 2026 NHL entry draft

By Paul Edmonds CJOB
Posted May 6, 2026 9:14 am
2 min read
Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff speaks to media on April 20, 2026. View image in full screen
Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff speaks to media on April 20, 2026. Jordan Pearn / Global News
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Paul Edmonds Jets Report View image in full screen

There will be plenty of debate as to whom the Winnipeg Jets should take with their upcoming first-round draft pick. And after Tuesday night’s NHL draft lottery, the impact of that selection could be a big boon to the organization.

The Jets have always held their cards pretty tight to their chest when it comes to organizational decisions and direction. The upcoming amateur draft in June will be no different.

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Now, with what went down on Tuesday night at the NHL’s annual draft lottery — a bingo ball process that was debatably as gimmicky as it gets — the Jets now own the eighth overall selection.

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It’s a valuable pick in what is expected to be a bull market for mostly 2008-born eligible players. And after going five straight years without a top 10 selection – and only picking above that threshold twice in the last decade to take Patrik Laine in 2016 and Cole Perfetti in 2020 – the Jets are very well positioned to gain an extremely talented player.

In fact, drafting this high for a change couldn’t come at a better time for the organization. Sure, they have some very fine pieces already on the team’s prospect depth chart, some of whom will assuredly become NHLers.

But where Winnipeg currently sits with this first-round opportunity will not only add to an always crucial integration of youth pushing into the lineup, but possibly accelerate it — especially at the forward position and, in particular, on the offensive side.

For as many years as we can count, the Jets have always gone into the draft with the respectable philosophy of “drafting the best player available,” although now, with the eighth overall selection in their hand and the ability to expedite bolstering their top-end talent, perhaps there should be a footnote to that: something like taking the best player available, but also one that can step into the lineup as soon as possible. Hello, Ethan Belchetz.

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Leading up to the draft, the Jets will – as always – hold their cards close to their chest, but with a top 10 pick for the first time in six years, when the time comes to make their selection, they’ll gladly play the card they’ve been given.

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