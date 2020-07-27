Halifax police investigating after stabbing on Barrington Street

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police are investigating after a stabbing on Barrington Street Monday.

Police say officers responded to reports of an injured man with stab wounds in the 2100 block of Barrington Street.

Investigators located a 34-year-old man with stab wounds. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Polices say they do not have a description of the suspect and that the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers.

