Crime

Halifax police investigating after stabbing on Barrington Street

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 4:40 pm
Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a stabbing on July 27, 2020. Global News

Halifax police are investigating after a stabbing on Barrington Street Monday.

Police say officers responded to reports of an injured man with stab wounds in the 2100 block of Barrington Street.

Read more: High-risk to reoffend Halifax man arrested for breaching release conditions

Investigators located a 34-year-old man with stab wounds. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Polices say they do not have a description of the suspect and that the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers.

