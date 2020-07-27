High-risk to reoffend Halifax man arrested for breaching release conditions

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police have charged a man who was considered a high risk to reoffend with breaching a long-term supervision order.

Police say 52-year-old John Francis Normand Dionne was earlier this year released from Dorchester Penitentiary after completing a sentence for kidnapping-unlawful confinement and impersonating a peace officer.

Dionne has a criminal convictions history dating back to 1985, including sexual assault, assault, kidnapping and drug trafficking.

His victims have included children under the age of 14.

On Feb. 20, police warned Halifax residents that a high-risk offender was living in the area.

Dionne was subject to a supervision order that required him to follow strict conditions. Police said they monitored him regularly.

Some of the conditions included abstaining from alcohol or drugs and not possessing any weapon, knife or sharp instrument outside his residence, police said in February. He also faced restrictions on contact with children under 18.

At around 11 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested Dionne on Akerley Boulevard in Dartmouth. Police say he was found to be breaching the conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

