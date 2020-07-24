Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Halifax Regional Police investigating after gas station robbed

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 9:12 am
Forensic officers with Halifax Regional Police search for evidence on a Dartmouth footpath, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
Forensic officers with Halifax Regional Police search for evidence on a Dartmouth footpath, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. The Canadian Press/Brett Bundale

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a robbery at a gas station on Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to the Shell gas station at 2616 Robie St. for reports of a robbery in progress, police said in a press release.

Read more: Bridgewater mayor hopes for peaceful resolution as manhunt continues

It’s alleged that the suspect used a firearm in the robbery but no injuries were reported.

Police describe their suspect as a man in his 20s, approximately six feet tall with a slim build.

Trending Stories

At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a grey hoodie, black face mask and black pants.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the store.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was last spotted leaving the area on foot, heading towards Clifton Street.

Read more: Truro Police Service to launch body camera pilot project

A K9 unit was dispatched to the area but the man has not been located.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifax Regional PoliceArmed Robberyhalifax policeHRPGas Station RobberyClifton Police
Flyers
More weekly flyers