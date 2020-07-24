Halifax Regional Police investigating after gas station robbed

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a robbery at a gas station on Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to the Shell gas station at 2616 Robie St. for reports of a robbery in progress, police said in a press release.

It’s alleged that the suspect used a firearm in the robbery but no injuries were reported.

Police describe their suspect as a man in his 20s, approximately six feet tall with a slim build.

At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a grey hoodie, black face mask and black pants.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the store.

The man was last spotted leaving the area on foot, heading towards Clifton Street.

A K9 unit was dispatched to the area but the man has not been located.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.