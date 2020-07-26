Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigating shooting on Ellice Ave.

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted July 26, 2020 11:30 am
Police investigating a shooting on Ellice Avenue.
Police investigating a shooting on Ellice Avenue. Michael Draven/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday morning.

Police say at around 8 a.m. they were called to the 600 block of Ellice Avenue where they found a man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he is in his 50s.

Read more: Winnipeg police tape off block of Ellice Avenue to investigate assault

He was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Police say the investigation led to a residence in the 500 block of Maryland Street where officers took several people into custody from within the house.

Investigators are now looking to speak with a male who initially spoke with two of the first officers to arrive.

Police say he told officers he had been a victim of a robbery a short time earlier but left before being able to provide further details.

Read more: Winnipeg crime rate up 10% last year: WPS crime stat report

The investigation is continuing by members of the major crimes unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Winnipeg police are investigating an assault.
Winnipeg police are investigating an assault. Michael Draven/Global News
