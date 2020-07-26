Winnipeg police investigating shooting on Ellice Ave.

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday morning.

Police say at around 8 a.m. they were called to the 600 block of Ellice Avenue where they found a man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he is in his 50s.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Police say the investigation led to a residence in the 500 block of Maryland Street where officers took several people into custody from within the house.

Investigators are now looking to speak with a male who initially spoke with two of the first officers to arrive.

Police say he told officers he had been a victim of a robbery a short time earlier but left before being able to provide further details.

The investigation is continuing by members of the major crimes unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Winnipeg police are investigating an assault. Michael Draven/Global News