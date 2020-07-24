WPS crime stat report shows Winnipeg crime rate up 10% last year, details coming Friday

Send this page to someone via email

This story will be updated when the press conference begins and throughout the conference as it runs.

Winnipeg’s overall crime rate rose 10 per cent in 2019, led by increasing rates of violent crime and property crime, according to the police’s latest crime stat report.

The Winnipeg police annual statistical report released Friday shows police responded to 10,878 calls for violent crime, and 51,483 calls for property crimes last year.

The calls drove the city’s violent crime rate up four per cent over 2018 numbers, and property crimes increased by just shy of 15 per cent over the previous year’s numbers, according to the report.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg finished 2019 with 44 homicides, a record-setting number of slayings for the city, and exactly twice as many as the city saw in 2018.

At a press conference Friday WPS Chief Danny Smyth pointed to the spike in homicides as a driver in the rise in violent crime.

“The level of brazen crime we experienced is alarming,” he said.

Stats from the WPS 2018 crime stat report. WPS/Handout

“There’s some pretty heart-breaking, and unforgettable homicides that we experienced.”

In all police say officers responded to 69,294 calls for crimes in 2019, a nearly 35 per cent increase over the last five-year average.

According to the report, drug crimes fell 18 per cent in 2019 compared to 2018, a 42 per cent drop compared to the five-year average.

Story continues below advertisement

Smyth said 30 per cent of thefts reported in 2019 were at liquor stores in the city.

Calls for service from the WPS 2019 crime stat report. WPS/Handout

The report’s release comes as police continue to investigate Winnipeg’s 23rd homicide of the year after police say a man was killed in an attack near the city’s outskirts Thursday.

Read more: Man dead after assault at gas station on Lagimodiere and Fermor

Police were called to the Petro-Canada station on Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue Thursday evening at about 5:30 p.m. and were still on scene Friday morning.

Winnipeg police at the scene on Lagimodiere Boulevard Thursday evening. Michael Draven/Global News

A witness has told Global News the victim was stabbed, but police have only said he was assaulted.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are expected to release more details about the homicide at the Friday press conference.

Last year’s report showed property crimes had gone up 19 per cent in 2018 compared to 2017.

Statistics Canada’s 2018 annual crime severity index, released last July, found Winnipeg’s crime index was up 10 per cent year-over-year, compared to a rate of 1.9 per cent across the country.

In 2017, the city’s crime severity index was 108.48. In 2018, that number jumped to 119.43.