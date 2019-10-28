Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries to address thefts Monday afternoon

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 4:14 pm
Updated October 28, 2019 5:00 pm
A video posted to social media Thursday appears to show a mob of suspects robbing a Winnipeg Liquor Mart. Police say five teens have been arrested.
A video posted to social media Thursday appears to show a mob of suspects robbing a Winnipeg Liquor Mart. Police say five teens have been arrested. Reddit/u/XFLAllStar

A rash of brazen booze thefts at Winnipeg Liquor Marts in recent months has people across the city feeling increasingly frustrated.

Andrea Kowal, director of corporate and public affairs at Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, will be speaking to media Monday afternoon at 3:30 to address questions about the ongoing problems.

READ MORE: Video shows apparent mob of teen thieves robbing Fort Richmond Liquor Mart

Numbers from Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries show incidents of theft rose more than 300 per cent in 2018 from 2017, jumping from 658 thefts in Liquor Marts to more than 2,600 in 2018.

Police said Monday that Winnipeggers need to be careful intervening with liquor store robberies, after videos of customers performing ‘citizen’s arrests’ have made the rounds on social media.

“The first concern is safety and a lot of these individuals are carrying weapons,” said Const. Jay Murray.

Story continues below advertisement

“They can be unpredictable they can be agitated. Especially if you’re about to restrain them they can become desperate and use that weapon.”

Murray said despite appearances, police are following up on liquor store thefts.

“There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t see a number of people arrested for liquor theft-related offences,” he said.

Tweet This

“Arrests are being made, people are being liable for stealing liquor or other property from other stores.”

Winnipeg Police say there are 10-20 liquor store robberies per day
Winnipeg Police say there are 10-20 liquor store robberies per day
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TheftManitoba Liquor and LotteriesLiquor Thefts
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.