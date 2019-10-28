Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries to address thefts Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

A rash of brazen booze thefts at Winnipeg Liquor Marts in recent months has people across the city feeling increasingly frustrated.

Andrea Kowal, director of corporate and public affairs at Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, will be speaking to media Monday afternoon at 3:30 to address questions about the ongoing problems.

READ MORE: Video shows apparent mob of teen thieves robbing Fort Richmond Liquor Mart

Numbers from Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries show incidents of theft rose more than 300 per cent in 2018 from 2017, jumping from 658 thefts in Liquor Marts to more than 2,600 in 2018.

Police said Monday that Winnipeggers need to be careful intervening with liquor store robberies, after videos of customers performing ‘citizen’s arrests’ have made the rounds on social media.

“The first concern is safety and a lot of these individuals are carrying weapons,” said Const. Jay Murray.

Story continues below advertisement

“They can be unpredictable they can be agitated. Especially if you’re about to restrain them they can become desperate and use that weapon.”

Murray said despite appearances, police are following up on liquor store thefts.

“There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t see a number of people arrested for liquor theft-related offences,” he said. Tweet This

“Arrests are being made, people are being liable for stealing liquor or other property from other stores.”

2:21 Winnipeg Police say there are 10-20 liquor store robberies per day Winnipeg Police say there are 10-20 liquor store robberies per day