Crime severity spikes in Winnipeg, Manitoba has highest provincial homicide rate

Winnipeg’s crime index is up ten per cent year-over-year, compared to the rate of 1.9 per cent across the country, and is the highest in the country.

Statistics Canada released their annual crime severity index numbers Monday, and the results show Winnipeg with a significant spike.

In 2017, the crime severity index was rated at 108.48. In 2018, that number jumped to 119.43.

The violent crime index for Winnipeg also went up 4 per cent to 161.44.

“The Crime Severity Index (CSI) measures changes in the level of severity of crime in Canada from year to year,” said Stats Can.

“In the index, all crimes are assigned a weight based on their seriousness. The level of seriousness is based on actual sentences handed down by the courts in all provinces and territories. More serious crimes are assigned higher weights, less serious offences lower weights. As a result, more serious offences have a greater impact on changes in the index.”

In Manitoba, the crime index is up 5.7 per cent to 125.76, and violent crime is up 5.65 per cent to 169.80. This is also the highest in Canada.

Manitoba is also the highest in homicide rates for provinces, with 55 homicides in 2018 and a rating of 4.07. In the territories, percentage ratings are significantly higher due to much smaller populations.

In Canada, violent crime is up 1.43 per cent, and youth crime is down 10.88 per cent. Youth violent crime is down 5.55 per cent. The numbers for youth crime in Winnipeg were not available.

The next highest index appears to be Thunder Bay at 94.29 for crime, and 159.68 for violent crime.

