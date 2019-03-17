Suspect charged with second-degree murder in the death of Winnipeg teen Jaime Adao

Police have arrested and charged a Winnipeg man with second degree murder and attempted murder after a random attack left a teen dead and the perpetrator shot by police.

The nightmare unfolded when police said they were called to a home in the 700 block of McGee Street around 9 p.m. March 2 , after being told a break-and-enter was in progress while a 17-year-old boy was home alone with his grandmother.

When police arrived minutes later, they found a man, 29, attacking 17-year-old Jaime Adao with a weapon. In order to stop the attack, police had to shoot the man.

The attacker and the victim were both taken to hospital in critical condition, where Jaime died of his injuries. His grandmother was not hurt.

Ronald Bruce Chubb has been charged with second degree murder, attempted murder and failing to comply with probation.

Chubb has been discharged from hospital and is now in custody, said police.

Elmer Aquino, a family friend, says he’s heartbroken by the loss and can’t begin to imagine how the family is moving forward.

“It’s a devastating moment for them and for me as well. I can’t cope with being happy, I cannot. I’m like a zombie, like the living dead.”

Aquino says Adao’s parents always bragged about their amazing son.

“He is a good boy and he really loved to study and really educated himself in a way that he will be the best. There’s a lot of dreams for this guy but unfortunately, things happened,” he said.

Jaime is the son of Jim and Mel Adao, who own Jimel’s Bakery locations on Bannatyne Avenue and Sheppard Street.

