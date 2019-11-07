Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Charges upgraded to second-degree murder in stabbing death of Hunter Haze Straight Smith

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 12:23 pm
Updated November 7, 2019 12:33 pm
Winnipeg police say it can take time to upgrade charges
Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver explains why it can take time for police to upgrade charges if a victim dies after assault or attempted murder charges are laid.

Winnipeg police have laid new charges in the stabbing death of a three-year-old toddler.

Police have now laid second-degree murder charges in connection with the stabbing of Hunter Haze Straight Smith, 3, who died in hospital Saturday.

Hunter was stabbed in the neck at his home on Pritchard Avenue on Oct. 30.

READ MORE: ‘It’s inconceivable’: Suspect arrested in horrific stabbing of Winnipeg toddler

Daniel Jensen, 33, was arrested last week and he’s also charged with an earlier assault on the young child’s mother.

Charges were upgraded from attempted murder Wednesday, said police.

Investigators allege Jensen was with the child’s mother, Clarise Smith, at a Main Street bar when the two got into a fight and she was assaulted.

They say he then went to a home in the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue, where the toddler was stabbed multiple times.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg police said while the child died last week, it takes time to upgrade charges in these cases.

“While the public has the luxury of being able to say ‘well that seems obvious’ … investigators, we don’t have that luxury,” explained Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver earlier this week.

“If people expect us to do this in a way that results in a conviction, we need to do it perfectly.”

-With files from Brittany Greenslade

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crimeWinnipeg homicidehunter haze smith
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.