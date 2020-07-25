Winnipeg police tape off block of Ellice Avenue to investigate assault

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating an assault that happened near the core area Saturday morning.

Police tape is blocking Ellice Avenue between McGee and Maryland streets, as well as Maryland Street between Ellice and Sargent avenues.

Winnipeg police say they were called to the scene around 8 a.m. for an assault of a male victim.

There’s no word on his condition or how he was assaulted.

