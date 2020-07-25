Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police tape off block of Ellice Avenue to investigate assault

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted July 25, 2020 11:58 am
Winnipeg police are investigating an assault.
Winnipeg police are investigating an assault. Michael Draven/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating an assault that happened near the core area Saturday morning.

Police tape is blocking Ellice Avenue between McGee and Maryland streets, as well as Maryland Street between Ellice and Sargent avenues.

Winnipeg crime rate up 10% last year: WPS crime stat report

Winnipeg police say they were called to the scene around 8 a.m. for an assault of a male victim.

There’s no word on his condition or how he was assaulted.

Winnipeg Police Chief talks ‘alarming’ rise in level of ‘brazen’ crime
Winnipeg Police Chief talks ‘alarming’ rise in level of ‘brazen’ crime
