Fire destroys west Edmonton garage Saturday

Fire crews were called to a garage fire in west Edmonton Saturday morning in the neighbourhood of Britannia Youngstown.
The call came in at 9:54 a.m., according to Edmonton Fire Rescue officials, and when crews arrived, they found a fully involved detached garage.
No one was injured in the incident but the structure had extensive damage.
Crews said they were able to get the fire under control quickly but remained on scene putting out hot spots.
Investigators are working to determine a cause.
