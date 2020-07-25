Menu

Fire

Fire destroys west Edmonton garage Saturday

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted July 25, 2020 2:14 pm
Edmonton fire crews responded to a fire at 102 Avenue and and 159 Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Edmonton fire crews responded to a fire at 102 Avenue and and 159 Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Global News

Fire crews were called to a garage fire in west Edmonton Saturday morning in the neighbourhood of Britannia Youngstown.

The call came in at 9:54 a.m., according to Edmonton Fire Rescue officials, and when crews arrived, they found a fully involved detached garage.

No one was injured in the incident but the structure had extensive damage.

Crews said they were able to get the fire under control quickly but remained on scene putting out hot spots.

Investigators are working to determine a cause.

