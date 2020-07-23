Fire crews battle blaze at Diamonds Gentlemen’s Club in south Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fire crews were on scene of a blaze at Diamonds Gentlemen’s Club Thursday morning.

Video from the Global 1 News helicopter showed firefighters using ladder trucks to battle the blaze at the club, located along Gateway Boulevard at 46 Avenue.

It’s not known when or how the blaze broke out, but this isn’t the first time fire has broke out at the business.

A criminal investigation was underway last August after fire crews determined a fire at Diamonds was deliberately set.

1:15 Firefighters battle blaze at Edmonton strip club Firefighters battle blaze at Edmonton strip club

In 2017, police investigated a fire at the same location.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters battle a blaze at Diamonds Gentlemen's Club in south Edmonton Thursday, July 23, 2020. Global News Firefighters battle a blaze at Diamonds Gentlemen's Club in south Edmonton Thursday, July 23, 2020. Global News Firefighters battle a blaze at Diamonds Gentlemen's Club in south Edmonton Thursday, July 23, 2020. Global News Firefighters battle a blaze at Diamonds Gentlemen's Club in south Edmonton Thursday, July 23, 2020. Global News

More to come…