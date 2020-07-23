Fire crews battle blaze at Diamonds Gentlemen’s Club in south Edmonton

Fire crews were on scene of a blaze at Diamonds Gentlemen’s Club Thursday morning.
Video from the Global 1 News helicopter showed firefighters using ladder trucks to battle the blaze at the club, located along Gateway Boulevard at 46 Avenue.
It’s not known when or how the blaze broke out, but this isn’t the first time fire has broke out at the business.
A criminal investigation was underway last August after fire crews determined a fire at Diamonds was deliberately set.
Firefighters battle blaze at Edmonton strip club
In 2017, police investigated a fire at the same location.
Trending Stories
More to come…
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments