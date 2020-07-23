Menu

Fire crews battle blaze at Diamonds Gentlemen’s Club in south Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 10:26 am
Firefighters battle a blaze at Diamonds Gentlemen's Club in south Edmonton Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Firefighters battle a blaze at Diamonds Gentlemen's Club in south Edmonton Thursday, July 23, 2020. Global News

Fire crews were on scene of a blaze at Diamonds Gentlemen’s Club Thursday morning.

Video from the Global 1 News helicopter showed firefighters using ladder trucks to battle the blaze at the club, located along Gateway Boulevard at 46 Avenue.

Read more: Fire at south Edmonton strip bar confirmed as arson; criminal investigation launched

It’s not known when or how the blaze broke out, but this isn’t the first time fire has broke out at the business.

A criminal investigation was underway last August after fire crews determined a fire at Diamonds was deliberately set.

Firefighters battle blaze at Edmonton strip club
Firefighters battle blaze at Edmonton strip club

In 2017, police investigated a fire at the same location.

Firefighters battle a blaze at Diamonds Gentlemen's Club in south Edmonton Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Firefighters battle a blaze at Diamonds Gentlemen's Club in south Edmonton Thursday, July 23, 2020. Global News
Firefighters battle a blaze at Diamonds Gentlemen's Club in south Edmonton Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Firefighters battle a blaze at Diamonds Gentlemen's Club in south Edmonton Thursday, July 23, 2020. Global News
Firefighters battle a blaze at Diamonds Gentlemen's Club in south Edmonton Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Firefighters battle a blaze at Diamonds Gentlemen's Club in south Edmonton Thursday, July 23, 2020. Global News
Firefighters battle a blaze at Diamonds Gentlemen's Club in south Edmonton Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Firefighters battle a blaze at Diamonds Gentlemen's Club in south Edmonton Thursday, July 23, 2020. Global News

More to come…

