No new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, premier to make announcement on Friday

It has now been nine days since a new case of the novel coronavirus was reported in Nova Scotia.

The province announced on Friday that no new cases of COVID-19 have been detected and that there is currently only a single active case in the province.

That means 1,003 people are considered to have recovered from the disease.

The news came as Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, and Premier Stephen McNeil are prepared to address the province at 1 p.m.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s lab completed 677 tests on Thursday and continues to operate 24-hours a day.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 61,626 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and one active case.

There are no individuals in hospital with the virus.

People are being encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

The assessment tool on the website will determine if they should call 811 for further assessment.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

