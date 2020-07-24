Guelph man airlifted to hospital after crash with transport truck in Cambridge: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 24-year-old Guelph, Ont., man had to be airlifted to hospital following a crash with a transport truck in Cambridge on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Hespeler and Kossuth roads at around 2:40 p.m.

Police said a Honda Civic was struck by the transport truck, which was being driven by a 27-year-old man from Guelph.

The driver of the Honda was airlifted by ORNGE Air Ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Hespeler Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police said the investigation is ongoing but did not comment on any possible charges.

