OPP identify motorcyclist killed in Puslinch, Ont., crash

Wellington County OPP say a 61-year-old man died in a crash involving four motorcycles and a car in Puslinch, Ont., on Tuesday night.

Police identified him on Thursday as Giancarlo De-Bartolo of Guelph.

OPP and other emergency crews were called to the scene at Wellington Road 35 near Gore Road around 9 p.m.

Police say four motorcycles were going northbound and a car was going southbound when the crash happened.

De-Bartolo was on one of the bikes and died at the scene.

The three other motorcyclists and one person in the car were taken to hospital with various injuries, including one person in serious condition.

OPP say the investigation continues. It’s not known if any charges will be laid.

Witnesses can call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.