2 people charged with trafficking cocaine in Elmsdale, N.S.

On Thursday, Colchester RCMP charged two people with trafficking cocaine and several firearms offences in Elmsdale.

Police say they arrested 27-year-old Serena Marie Hollingsworth and 32-year-old Timothy Charles Gower Bond during a traffic stop on Highway 214.

On the passenger floor of the car, police say they located a loaded firearm.

The car was seized, according to a news release.

Police were granted a warrant for a further search of the vehicle. Police say the search resulted in the seizure of ammunition, cocaine, cash, cellphones and related documents.

Hollingsworth and Bond were transported to the Bible Hill detachment and released on conditions.

They have both been charged with the following:

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

They are scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie court on Sept. 21.